Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.71 million. Nomad Foods Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 849,928 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 54.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods Limited in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods Limited in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

