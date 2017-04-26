Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Receives News Impact Score of 0.56

News coverage about Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) has been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nobilis Health Corp earned a news impact score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the healthcare company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 245,301 shares of the stock traded hands. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nobilis Health Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Pi Financial cut shares of Nobilis Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

In other Nobilis Health Corp news, CEO Harry Joseph Fleming purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 78,500 shares of company stock worth $134,450.

About Nobilis Health Corp

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.

