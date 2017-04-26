Paradigm Capital started coverage on shares of NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ) in a report released on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a C$2.70 price target on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.00% from the stock’s current price.

NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) traded down 0.83% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 5,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NGEx Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $254.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NGEx Resources Inc (NGQ) Research Coverage Started at Paradigm Capital” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/ngex-resources-inc-ngq-now-covered-by-analysts-at-paradigm-capital-updated.html.

About NGEx Resources

NGEx Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in South America. The Company’s principal project is Project Constellation, which consists of the Los Helados project and the Josemaria project, which are exploration stage copper or gold or silver projects located in Chile and Argentina.

