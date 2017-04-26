Nexvet Biopharma plc (NVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NexvetBiopharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on transforming the therapeutic market for companion animals by developing and commercializing novel biologic therapies. Its product candidate consists of NV-01, is a mAb for the control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs, NV-02, is a mAb for the control of pain associated with degenerative joint disease in cats and NV-08, is a receptor fusion protein for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. NexvetBiopharma plc is headquartered in Blackrock, Ireland. “

Shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) remained flat at $6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. 49,330 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. Nexvet Biopharma plc has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock’s market cap is $77.68 million.

Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Nexvet Biopharma plc will post ($1.80) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latimer Light Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc by 181.4% in the third quarter. Latimer Light Capital L.P. now owns 104,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,127,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 109,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexvet Biopharma plc Company Profile

Nexvet Biopharma public limited company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the therapeutic market for companion animals by developing and commercializing species-specific biologics. The Company’s platform technology, which it refers to as PETization, is an algorithmic approach that enables the Company to create monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) a type of biologic, that are designed to be recognized as self or native by an animal’s immune system, a property referred to as 100% species-specificity.

