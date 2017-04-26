Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Nextera Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) traded up 0.03% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. 132,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.31. Nextera Energy Partners has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $34.00.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $175 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.06 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,014,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,476,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after buying an additional 1,704,148 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,252,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 75.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,025 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $30,544,000 after buying an additional 469,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 80.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,832 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 436,221 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextera Energy Partners

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

