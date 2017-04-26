Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Holds Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL maintained its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Group now owns 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) traded down 0.07% on Wednesday, hitting $132.83. 1,491,774 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.67. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $110.49 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.24. The firm earned $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In other news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 3,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.86 per share, for a total transaction of $497,399.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,694.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 8,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,054,245.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,304.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,204. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

