Neuralstem, Inc. (CUR) CFO Jones Jonathan Brian Lloyd Buys 5,455 Shares

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) CFO Jones Jonathan Brian Lloyd acquired 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $30,002.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 26,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Neuralstem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.36. The stock’s market cap is $54.23 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/neuralstem-inc-cur-cfo-buys-30002-50-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Separately, S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on shares of Neuralstem from $3.69 to $3.18 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc (Neuralstem) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in research, development and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on its human neuronal stem cells and its stem-cell derived small molecule compounds. The Company has approximately three assets: its NSI-189 small molecule program, its NSI-566 stem cell therapy program and its chemical entity screening platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuralstem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.