Citigroup Inc Raises NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Price Target to $46.00

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened at 39.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.50. NetApp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The data storage provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 69.09%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Earhart sold 27,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,164,338.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,611 shares in the company, valued at $917,603.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,422 shares of company stock worth $1,484,458 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $812,244,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,938,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $456,344,000 after buying an additional 289,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,001,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,150,000 after buying an additional 142,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $116,685,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,604,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,851,000 after buying an additional 403,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

