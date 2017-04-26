Navistar International Corp’s (NAV) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in a report published on Thursday morning.

NAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Navistar International Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays PLC set a $17.00 target price on shares of Navistar International Corp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Navistar International Corp in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International Corp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.42.

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) opened at 26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The company’s market capitalization is $2.59 billion. Navistar International Corp has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $33.46.

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Navistar International Corp’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post ($0.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Navistar International Corp’s (NAV) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/navistar-international-corp-nav-earns-neutral-rating-from-seaport-global-securities-updated.html.

In related news, Director Michael N. Hammes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $145,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,979.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 34,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $877,004.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navistar International Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Navistar International Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Navistar International Corp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Navistar International Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,322,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International Corp during the third quarter valued at $1,791,000.

About Navistar International Corp

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.