Navient Corp (NAVI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Navient’s shares underperformed the Zacks categorized Consumer Loan industry over the past six months. We see limited upside for the stock in the near term given the several challenges. The U.S. student loan industry is currently under heightened regulatory scrutiny over alleged anti-consumer practices. Navient, which services large number of student loans, is under regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling loans. However, on a positive note, the company should benefit from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses. Management expects 2017 core EPS is in the range of $1.80–$1.84 (excluding regulatory costs).”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 price target on Navient Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Navient Corp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Navient Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Navient Corp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Navient Corp in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient Corp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded down 0.06% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,390 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $334 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.60 million. Navient Corp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Navient Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gilleland Diane Suitt sold 5,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $86,870.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Navient Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Navient Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Navient Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Navient Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Navient Corp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient Corp

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

