National Grid plc (NG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.55) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.42) price objective on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.87) price objective on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid plc to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 970 ($12.40) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.76) price objective on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on National Grid plc from GBX 854 ($10.92) to GBX 855 ($10.93) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.13 ($12.88).

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1005.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,570,111 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 37.84 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,005.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 973.92. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 888.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,148.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 84.38 ($1.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

About National Grid plc

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

