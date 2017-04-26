Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudson's Bay Co’s Q4 2017 Earnings (HBC)

Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson's Bay Co in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudson's Bay Co’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/national-bank-financial-comments-on-hudsons-bay-cos-q4-2017-earnings-hbc-updated-updated.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Hudson's Bay Co in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudson's Bay Co from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudson's Bay Co from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities cut Hudson's Bay Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudson's Bay Co from C$18.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) traded down 0.74% on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 314,511 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.19 billion. Hudson's Bay Co has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $18.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Hudson's Bay Co Company Profile

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is a Canada-based department store retailer. The Company is an operator and a consolidator, as well as a real estate developer. The Company’s retail portfolio includes approximately 10 banners, in formats ranging from luxury to better department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 460 stores.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson's Bay Co (HBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.