Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) opened at 70.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.89. Nasdaq has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $72.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business earned $599 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 206.45%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 105.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.
