NamSys Inc (CTZ) Insider Sells C$20,790.00 in Stock

NamSys Inc (TSE:CTZ) insider John Raymond Siemens sold 27,000 shares of NamSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$20,790.00.

John Raymond Siemens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, John Raymond Siemens sold 2,000 shares of NamSys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, John Raymond Siemens sold 9,500 shares of NamSys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$7,220.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, John Raymond Siemens sold 1,000 shares of NamSys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$810.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Raymond Siemens sold 13,000 shares of NamSys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$10,660.00.

On Friday, March 31st, John Raymond Siemens sold 11,500 shares of NamSys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$9,660.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, John Raymond Siemens sold 2,500 shares of NamSys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$2,125.00.

On Monday, March 6th, John Raymond Siemens sold 5,500 shares of NamSys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$4,125.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, John Raymond Siemens sold 300,000 shares of NamSys stock.

