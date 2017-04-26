Nabriva Therapeutics AG -‘s (NBRV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Nabriva reported 4Q16 financial results last week. Top- line results from LEAP1, first of two ongoing Phase 3 trials of lefamulin in Community Pneumonia (CABP), are expected 3Q17. This trial is evaluating both IV and oral formulations. Top-line results from LEAP2, which is evaluating only oral formulation, are expected 1Q18 (was 4Q17). We are favorably inclined based on Phase 2 IV skin infection trial, Phase 1 oral PK trial, and Phase 1 lung trial. We believe Solithera (Cempra) is unlikely to reach market, creating a vacuum in outpatient CABP space. If lefamulin is found to have particularly safe profile, drug may ultimately be useful not only in hospital setting for severe CABP , but also in much broader outpatient setting.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) traded up 2.60% on Monday, hitting $11.04. 9,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm’s market cap is $300.24 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics AG – news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 2,622 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $28,946.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,609,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,813,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,979 shares of company stock worth $1,656,762.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. FT Options LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 706,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 122,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo A S raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Novo A S now owns 2,326,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,209,884 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics AG –

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is an Austria-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of antibiotics to treat infections. Its lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The Company develops both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations of lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

