Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM) Given “Corporate” Rating at N+1 Singer

Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by N+1 Singer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM) remained flat at GBX 182.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares. Applied Graphene Materials PLC has a one year low of GBX 114.00 and a one year high of GBX 230.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 40.37 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.02.

Applied Graphene Materials PLC Company Profile

Applied Graphene Materials plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, dispersion and development of applications for graphene. The Company’s products include graphene nanoplatelets and graphene dispersions. It offers material solutions optimized for applications, which include composites and polymers; coatings; functional fluids including oils and lubricants; super capacitors and batteries; thermal management solutions; barriers and impermeable films; display materials and packaging, and ink and three dimensional (3D) printed materials.

