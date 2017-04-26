Ascot Mining Plc Lon (ASCO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,729

Ascot Mining Plc Lon (LON:ASCO) had its price objective boosted by N+1 Singer from GBX 1,684 ($21.53) to GBX 1,729 ($22.10) in a note issued to investors on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASCO. Numis Securities Ltd lowered their price objective on shares of Ascot Mining Plc Lon from GBX 1,760 ($22.50) to GBX 1,730 ($22.12) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.85) price objective on shares of Ascot Mining Plc Lon in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

