Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reissued their market perform rating on shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MYGN. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens raised Myriad Genetics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Myriad Genetics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded up 0.71% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 1,117,102 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.26. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company earned $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson bought 6,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,857.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

