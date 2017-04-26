Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.174 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.4% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Windsor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $3,752,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.99. 519,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $114.53 and a 12 month high of $199.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $155.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of McKesson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded shares of McKesson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.12.

In other McKesson news, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.44, for a total transaction of $15,119,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

