Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. National Pension Service raised its position in Dominion Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 450,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Dominion Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 193,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Dominion Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Dominion Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. 409,179 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dominion Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/murphy-capital-management-inc-lowers-stake-in-dominion-resources-inc-d-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Dominion Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $215,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,506.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Resources

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.