American States Water Co (AWR) Stake Reduced by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American States Water by 96.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) traded up 1.25% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.21. 54,382 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business earned $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $51,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,998.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Kruger sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $54,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,283 shares of company stock valued at $318,624. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

