Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $555,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 93.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 142.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) traded up 0.93% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.63. 484,044 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.91. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.91 and a 1-year high of $194.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average is $171.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm earned $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post $15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

In other Whirlpool news, Chairman Jeff M. Fettig sold 120,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $21,745,312.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $423,286.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,010.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,378,785. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

