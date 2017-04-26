Murphy Capital Management Inc. Maintains Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. held its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $166,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) traded down 0.19% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. 1,215,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $55.73 and a 12-month high of $75.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.3059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 31.73%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/murphy-capital-management-inc-continues-to-hold-stake-in-canadian-national-railway-cni-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.