Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG (MURGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG (NASDAQ:MURGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG (NASDAQ:MURGY) opened at 20.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG (NASDAQ:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter.

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG Company Profile

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG is a Germany-based company engaged in reinsurance and insurance business. The Company divides its operations into reinsurance, primary insurance, and Munich Health and Asset management. The Reinsurance business comprises five divisions: Life; Europe and Latin America; Germany, Asia Pacific and Africa; Special and Financial Risks, and Global Clients and North America.

