Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,562,500 Shares of Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,562,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.28% of Mplx Lp worth $164,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx Lp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 161,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Mplx Lp during the first quarter worth $855,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx Lp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in Mplx Lp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 27,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 181,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. 512,724 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12083.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm earned $714 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.77 million. Mplx Lp had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,562,500 Shares of Mplx Lp (MPLX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/mplx-lp-mplx-shares-sold-by-bank-of-montreal-can-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Mplx Lp in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Mplx Lp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx Lp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Mplx Lp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Mplx Lp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx Lp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

In other Mplx Lp news, VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 174,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Mplx Lp

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Lp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx Lp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.