MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. MoSys had a negative net margin of 384.91% and a negative return on equity of 63.63%. The business earned $1.37 million during the quarter.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) traded down 6.25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 423,406 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.97 million. MoSys has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $8.30.

Separately, Benchmark Co. cut MoSys from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc (MoSys), together with its subsidiaries, is a fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and sale of integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed networking, communications, storage and computing markets. The Company has developed approximately two IC product lines under the Bandwidth Engine and LineSpeed product names.

