Momo’s (MOMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr raised Momo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.54 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Instinet started coverage on Momo in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Momo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Momo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) traded down 4.19% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. 4,391,177 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Momo has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $39.25.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Momo had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company earned $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 523.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Momo’s (MOMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/momo-inc-momo-receives-buy-rating-from-nomura-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Momo during the third quarter worth about $105,665,000. SC China Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter worth approximately $73,123,000. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Momo by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 6,405,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,737,000 after buying an additional 2,989,716 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,950,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.