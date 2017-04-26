Mobileye NV (MBLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.31.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Mobileye NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC downgraded Mobileye NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mobileye NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye NV by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mobileye NV by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,201,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,048,000 after buying an additional 611,941 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mobileye NV by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 61.91 on Tuesday. Mobileye NV has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business earned $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. Mobileye NV had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye NV will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye NV Company Profile

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and driving policy technology for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, which supplies the software algorithms and EyeQ chip, and After Market, which sells a complete system, which includes its software algorithms and EyeQ chip, as well as the camera and other necessary components.

