Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. provides attractive, accessible temporary storage for a diversified customer, including Wal-Mart, Motorola, Frito Lay, Holiday Inns, Target, numerous municipalities and the Department of Defense. They offer a wide range of products in varying lengths and widths with an assortment of differentiated features such as their patented security systems, multiple doors, electrical wiring and shelving. In addition to their leasing operations, they sell new and used portable storage units and provide other ancillary services. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) traded down 0.245% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.525. The company had a trading volume of 115,204 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.797 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $38.13.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Funk sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $348,133.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

