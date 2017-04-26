Lisa Marie Roberts Purchases 1,000 Shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) Director Lisa Marie Roberts bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $23,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,168.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lisa Marie Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Lisa Marie Roberts purchased 500 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $11,705.00.

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) opened at 23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. MMA Capital Management LLC has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.84.

About MMA Capital Management

MMA Capital Management, LLC, formerly Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC, partners with institutional capital to create and manage investments in housing and renewable energy. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.) Operations, International Operations and Corporate Operations.

