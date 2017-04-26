Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Milacron’s top-line and bottom-line both dipped on a year-over-year basis. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Management expects revenue growth will come from underlying market growth in key segments, geographic expansion of certain product lines, consistent penetration of hot runners, and incremental share gain from new products. Milacron's cost-reduction initiatives will help boost margins. Consequently, the stock has outperformed the Zacks categorized sub industry in the past one year. However, a strengthening U.S dollar and pricing pressure in the APPT segment remain concerns.”

MCRN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Milacron Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Milacron Holdings Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) opened at 18.80 on Monday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company earned $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.79 million. Milacron Holdings Corp had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. Milacron Holdings Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Milacron Holdings Corp will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira G. Boots sold 4,044 shares of Milacron Holdings Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $73,803.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,975,442 shares of Milacron Holdings Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $46,416,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012,035 shares of company stock valued at $47,078,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Quotient Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 154,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Milacron Holdings Corp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period.

Milacron Holdings Corp Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

