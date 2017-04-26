Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,300 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy's Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy's Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy's Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dr.Reddy's Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dr.Reddy's Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) traded down 2.03% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 210,763 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.53. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/migdal-insurance-s-laboratories-ltd-rdy-updated-updated.html.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.45.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company that is engaged in providing medicines. The Company operates in three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment includes manufacturing and marketing prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name (branded formulations) or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations (generics).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.