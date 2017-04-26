Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,443 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 68.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.23. 4,407,499 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. Lowe's Companies also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,269 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 295% compared to the average volume of 2,348 call options.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe's Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Lowe's Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.11 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.49.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Niblock sold 447,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $36,238,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 479,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,873,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $1,043,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,765.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,357 shares of company stock worth $42,207,226 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

