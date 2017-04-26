Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 126,900 ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ICICI Bank by 47.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,159,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,002,000 after buying an additional 7,449,446 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ICICI Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after buying an additional 2,276,775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,634,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,908,000 after buying an additional 404,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $73,566,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in ICICI Bank by 58.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,384,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,634,000 after buying an additional 3,093,338 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) traded up 0.12% on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,417,540 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.82. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd-purchases-new-stake-in-icici-bank-ltd-ibn-updated-updated.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ICICI Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Macquarie upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.