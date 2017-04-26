Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Retail (XRT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE:XRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,100,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,565,000 after buying an additional 915,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,981,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail during the third quarter valued at $13,627,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail during the third quarter valued at $8,039,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $7,492,000.

SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE:XRT) traded up 0.97% on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,332,878 shares. SPDR S&P Retail has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About SPDR S&P Retail

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

