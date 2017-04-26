Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Holds Position in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. continued to hold its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Gazit Globe worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gazit Globe during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,824,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) traded up 1.57% on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares. Gazit Globe Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from Gazit Globe’s previous special dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Gazit Globe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gazit Globe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gazit Globe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a real estate company specialized in retail premises. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of properties. Its segments include Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Estonia and Denmark. It focuses on supermarket-anchored shopping centers in urban growth markets.

