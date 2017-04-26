Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2,526,000 Position in Kamada Ltd (KMDA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. continued to hold its stake in Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ:KMDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Kamada worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $3,983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kamada by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ:KMDA) remained flat at $7.20 on Wednesday. 1,457 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $262.43 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Kamada Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm earned $24.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2,526,000 Position in Kamada Ltd (KMDA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd-continues-to-hold-position-in-kamada-ltd-kmda-updated-updated.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Kamada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company, which develops, produces and markets therapeutics, based on chromatographic purification technology. It offers bio-therapeutics for human use, such as specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins, and other prescription medicines. The Company’s product line includes intravenous AAT for chronic replacement therapy in individuals with congenital alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies infection; KamRho-D IM for prophylaxis of Rh hemolytic disease of the newborn; KamRho-D IV for treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and IVIG, a replacement therapy in primary and secondary immune therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.