Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) opened at 44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.39. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 116,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. FBR & Co set a $52.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

