Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $538.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo is a worldwide analytical instruments provider. The company’s fourth-quarter 2016 results have beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate on the top and the bottom line. The strong results were driven by strength across all business segments. Over the last one year, the stock has outperformed the Zacks Instruments – Scientific industry. Mettler-Toledo’s leading market position, focus on product development and cost reduction, sales and marketing efforts and the Blue Ocean program are positives. However, seasonality, volatility in emerging market growth, foreign exchange risk and business concentration in China remain overhangs.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.60.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.62. 71,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.80. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $343.61 and a 1-year high of $513.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.16. The company earned $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.77 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 81.17%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post $16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Ulrich Maerki sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.15, for a total value of $2,172,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.22, for a total transaction of $2,785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,241 shares of company stock worth $27,469,474 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Argentus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

