Methanex Co. (MEOH) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Methanex worth $26,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 490.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 953,483 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The firm’s market cap is $4.14 billion.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. The company earned $585 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.94 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post $5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -846.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

