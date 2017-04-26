Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.50

Headlines about Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Merit Medical Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.70 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) opened at 30.675 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.167 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $157.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

