Melanie Laine Skidmore Sells 273,500 Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT) Stock

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSE:VPT) insider Melanie Laine Skidmore sold 273,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$123,075.00.

Melanie Laine Skidmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Melanie Laine Skidmore sold 1,000 shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$430.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Melanie Laine Skidmore sold 180,500 shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$77,615.00.

