Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Maintains Stake in Mediwound Ltd (MDWD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. continued to hold its stake in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 7.69% of Mediwound worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in Mediwound by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 633,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 102,117 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mediwound during the third quarter valued at $1,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mediwound by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mediwound by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Mediwound during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) traded down 3.8433% on Wednesday, hitting $6.4425. The stock had a trading volume of 19,797 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The company’s market cap is $141.28 million. Mediwound Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 148.23% and a negative net margin of 1,776.06%. The firm earned $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Mediwound’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mediwound Ltd will post ($0.75) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mediwound has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutics products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s product, NexoBrid, is indicated for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

