Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) PT Raised to $72.00

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) had its price target increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Medidata Solutions to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Medidata Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Medidata Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) traded up 6.52% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.47. 900,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 1.61. Medidata Solutions has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $69.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company earned $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Capone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $280,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $169,185.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,356 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,964 shares of company stock worth $1,298,210. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDSO. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 90.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

