Citigroup Inc Reiterates Neutral Rating for Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

Citigroup Inc restated their neutral rating on shares of Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Mediclinic International PLC to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 639 ($8.17) to GBX 658 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, February 20th. Macquarie lowered Mediclinic International PLC to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($10.99) to GBX 770 ($9.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price objective on Mediclinic International PLC from GBX 1,045 ($13.36) to GBX 985 ($12.59) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 874.67 ($11.18).

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) traded down 1.55% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 731.00. 936,321 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mediclinic International PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 666.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 741.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 781.37. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.39 billion.

Mediclinic International PLC Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc is an international private healthcare provider. The Company’s segments include Mediclinic Southern Africa, Mediclinic Switzerland, Mediclinic Middle East, United Kingdom and Corporate. It focuses on providing acute care and multidisciplinary healthcare services. It has interest in Spire Healthcare, a United Kingdom-based private healthcare company.

