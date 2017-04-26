Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (MDF) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) opened at 15.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $231.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

In other news, insider Claude Roy purchased 7,000 shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,650 shares of company stock worth $206,175.

Separately, Desjardins cut Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides e-business solutions to consumer and businesses. The Company is engaged in information technology and is an owner of various Web and mobile platforms, including Jobboom, LesPAC, Reseau Contact, MERX, InterTrade, Carrus and BidNet.

