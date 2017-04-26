Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (MJN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 97 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MJN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mead Johnson Nutrition CO in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) opened at 88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.38. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The company earned $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mead Johnson Nutrition CO will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition CO

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, Latin America and North America/Europe. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

