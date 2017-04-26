Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $51.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxim is an OEM of analog and mixed signal ICs. The fiscal second-quarter earnings of the company were above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, over the last one year, the stock has underperformed the Zacks characterized Semi- Analog & Mixed industry. Maxim has a solid portfolio that generates steady design wins, a highly profitable and well-diversified core business, a policy of maintaining efficiency that has led to cost cutting measures and regular cash returns. Maxim’s exposure to the consumer and communications markets increases risks. However, the diversification of the consumer revenue across a variety of tablets, wearables, peripherals and smartphones is adding stability to the company’s business profile.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.90.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded down 0.89% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,231 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $581 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 76.30%.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $1,092,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,014 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,892. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.8% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 95.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

