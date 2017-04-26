Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NASDAQ:MTNB) traded down 0.69% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 242,464 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $256.48 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Matinas BioPharma Holdings has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NASDAQ:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma Holdings will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Matinas BioPharma Holdings’ (MTNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/maxim-group-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-matinas-biopharma-holdings-inc-mtnb-updated-updated.html.

About Matinas BioPharma Holdings

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of product and development candidates, with an initial focus on serious fungal and bacterial infections.

