Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) PT Set at $6.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) traded up 1.9307% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.0801. The company had a trading volume of 129,412 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $14.09 million. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

